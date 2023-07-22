Ganjam: Ex-Block Accounts Manager convicted in Corruption case

Ganjam: The former Block Accounts Manager under the NHM Scheme at CHC Patrapur of Odisha’s Ganjam district has been convicted and sentenced for corruption charges.

The convict, identified as Jagannath Pani was involved in demanding and accepting bribes in exchange for releasing hire charges for a vehicle engaged in the CHC Patrapur.

The conviction came after Odisha Vigilance charged Jagannath Pani under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 of the PC Act, 1988, for his involvement in the bribery scheme. The vigilant efforts of the prosecution, including Surendra Panda, Spl. P.P, Sri P.K. Dora, Addl. Spl. PP, and Diptimayee Behera, Asst. PP, Vigilance, Berhampur, played a crucial role in building a strong case against the accused.

As the trial progressed, the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance Berhampur, found Jagannath Pani guilty of the charges. The court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of the fine, the accused will have to serve an additional two months of rigorous imprisonment.