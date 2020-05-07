Ganjam District Tagged ‘Red Zone’, Jagatsinghpur & Mayurbhanj Under ‘Orange Zone’ Category’ In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rising number of COVID19 positive cases in Ganjam has forced the Odisha government to declare the district as another Red Zone of the State on Thursday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government tagged Ganjam district as a ‘Red Zone’ after 17 persons were detected positive for coronavirus this morning taking the tally to 21 in the district.

With the development, Odisha has now four Red Zones – Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Ganjam.

Likewise, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts have been identified as Orange Zones. Earlier, these districts were placed in the list of Green Zones.

Mayurbhanj district reported its maiden COVID cases today after three persons who had returned from Surat tested positive for the virus.

Jagatsinghpur district also came under Orange Zone as four persons of the districts tested positive yesterday.