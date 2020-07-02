Ganjam district bans vehicular moments till July 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In it’s yet another move to contain coronavirus, Ganjam district administration on Thursday imposed ban on the movement of vehicles across the district till July 31.

The district administration, in its Twitter handles said that movement of all vehicles banned in across the district from July 1 except the vehicles used for agriculture, goods and health purposes.

The administration while urging people to cooperate, however, clarified that two-wheeler will be allowed with authentic I-card only.

This part it urged the people not to leave their place and not to travel more than one km.

The senior citizens have been requested to stay at home.

“Please don’t travel if not any emergency. Stay at home or at your work place only. Avoid outside food as there is chances of social distancing violations. Don’t put your life in risk. Also it will create problems for your old age parents,” read a tweet of the district administration.

