Berhampur : The Ganjam District Administration in Odisha today issued a dedicated WhatsApp number for grievance redressal of the people.

The WhatsApp number is – 094375 63800.

In a tweet, the Collector & District Magistrate of Ganjam said, people, who have any grievances, will no need to come the Collector office. The aggrieved persons can send their application to WhatsApp number 094375 63800.

People can also call the number between 10.30 am and 5 pm on working days, he further said.

The announcement came at a time when the district continued to be the major hotbed of COVID-19 positive cases in the state. However, almost all positive cases are reportedly Surat returnees.

To date as many as 394 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district among which three persons have lost their lives and 302 persons have recovered from the deadly infection. The COVID-19 active cases in the district stood at 89, when the last reports came in.