Ganjam: The Ganjam district administration has issued a five-point strategy (PANCHASUTRA) for all the shopkeepers in the entire district.

The 5 point strategy for shopkeepers are:

Double barricading in front of shops so that customers should not get much closer to the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper and the customers will wear mask compulsory, the shopkeeprs will also put up a board ‘No Mark, No Goods’in their shops. To draw circles in front of their shops to ensure that customers stand in a queue and maintain two metres distance from each other. All the shopkeepers should ensure to keep sanitisers with them and wash hands properly and provide services to customers. All the shopkeepers will maintain contact diary of all customers visiting their shops. The contact diary will help us to conduct contract tracing in case any shopkeeper or customer test positive for the virus,” said Collector.

If any shopkeeper found defying the rules, fine will be imposed against he violators and FIR will be lodged with closure of shops for one month

Similarly, strict warning has been issued against those who are involved in activities like cricket, volleyball, playing cards etc, they will be forced to stay in quarantine for 14 days with penalty and FIR will be lodged against them, informed District Collector Vijay Kulange.