Ganjam: Cluster Review Meeting on Transformative Urban Agenda under 5T Governance Mantra held

Berhampur: As many as 23 Urban Local Bodies from 3 Districts — Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal attended the review meeting that was held today at the DRDA Conference Hall in Chatrapur. The meeting was chaired by G Mathi Vathanan, Principal Secretary, H&UD Department. Director Municipal Administration, Sangramjit Nayak and Joint Secretary and Director, SUDA, Sarada Prasad Panda from Department also attended and reviewed various schemes/projects.

The Housing & Urban Development Department have started its Cluster wise performance Review Meeting for the ULBs with a focus to trigger completion of the key projects that are underway implementation under the Key Urban Agenda and to enhance Community Partnership while executing various urban initiatives.

The progress of implementation of various programmes i.e. “SUJAL”- Drink From Tap Mission & Universal Piped Water Supply to all, JAGA Mission, MUKTA, AAHAAR, Urban Sanitation, SMART LED Light initiative etc. are the various programmes wherein the progress of ULBs were reviewed.

All ULBs were instructed to focus on enhanced citizen connect and ensure effective public service delivery. The WATCO and PHEO Teams were instructed to ensure 100 % Drinking Water Supply to all. Peoples Satisfaction is the real achievement- said Mathi Vathanan. He also directed Collectors of the said three Districts to make field visit and verify the quality of work and coverage.

The Urban Team have made diverse accomplishments in last few years by introducing revolutionary initiatives like JAGA Mission, Drink From Tap Mission, MUKTA, Decentralised Sanitation Strategy etc. The Urban initiatives have not only attracted people within the country rather have received various accolades and laurels across the globe. Also, people from various corners of countries are visiting Odisha to get an exposure on our various initiatives. It was advised to all ULBs to make their city a Model City. Time, Speed and Scale of Implementation has always been a hall mark for Team Urban in execution its various pro-poor reforms. All ULBs should keep its as key USPs during implementation of various initiatives.

Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Commissioner, Berhampur along with their Executive Officers and key Engineering personnel also attended the meeting.