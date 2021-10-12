Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Odisha’s Gajapati dist, 1 held

Gajapati: Police seized about 10 quintals of Ganja worth more than Rs 50 lakh and arrested one person in this connection in Gajapati district of Odisha on Tuesday. Three other Ganja mafias reportedly fled from the scene.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Paswan of Dhanigaon village under Bikramganj police limits in Rohtas district of Bihar.

As per directive of Gajapati SP Jayram Sathpathy, Police seized contraband of cannabis from the forest in between Pateiguda- Anuguru village under R Udaygiri police limits in Gajapati district on Tuesday.

The cops conducted raid and seized 24 sacks of Ganja weighting about 9 quintal 78 kg 900gm and arrested Sonu while three others managed to flee.

The cost of the seized Ganja is estimated to be more than Rs 50 lakhs.

