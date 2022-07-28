Ganja worth Rs 40 lakhs seized in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

Gajapati: Mohana Police in Gajapati district of Odisha seized ganja worth Rs 40 lakhs while patrolling late in the Wednesday night, by intercepting a max pick-up vehicle.

The incident took place in Naringi square under Mohana block of Gajapati district in Odisha.

According to reports, Mohana police chased the vehicle bearing registration number OD-04 1538. However, the illegal traders tried to flee from the scene in the vehicle. Accordingly, police initiated a hard pursuit and intercepted the vehicle near Naringi square.

Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene after abandoning the vehicle on the spot.

The seized Ganja weighed in the presence of Mohana Additional Tahasildar and the quantity of the seized marijuana was 422kg.

Mohana Police also informed that, the market price of the seized marijuana is around Rs 40 lakhs.

