Ganja worth Rs 4 Crore seized in Gajapati

Gajapati: A significant crackdown on illegal activities unfolded near Madhuramba village in Mohana of Odisha’s Gajapati district, as police seized a substantial quantity of ganja with an estimated value of Rs 4 crore.

The illicit substance was discovered during its transportation in a truck. The vehicle’s driver, however, managed to escape from the scene. Local police have swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, the officials intercepted a truck suspected of carrying contraband substances near Madhuramba village. Upon inspection, a vast quantity of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore, was discovered on board. The driver of the truck, however, managed to evade capture and fled the scene.

Following the incident, police has initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.