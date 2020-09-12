Ganja worth Rs 30 lakhs seized in Odisha’s Gajapati dist, 1 held

Mohana: Tightening the noose around Ganja smugglers Mohana Police seized Ganja worth Rs. 30 lakh in Gajapati district of Odisha.

As per reports, a Police team was checking documents of vehicles at Raisingh chowk when it intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS 09 AC 7594 and seized 602 kg and 700 gram of Ganja from it.

The truck driver named Gopal Chandra Ray from Assam was arrested. He has been forwarded to the Court today.

As per Police the contraband was being transported from Raipanka area of the district to Assam.

It is to be noted that despite frequent raids by Police Ganja smuggling is rampant in the district.