ganja seized in odisha

Ganja Worth Rs 20 Lakhs Seized In Odisha’s Koraput, 3 Arrested

By WCE 6

Koraput: Sadar police has seized 208.3 kgs of illegal ganja which is worth more than Rs 20 lakhs in a raid on Monday in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha.

According to reports, the police arrested three people in connection with the case and seized one truck, three mobiles and Rs 3200 cash along with 208.3 kgs of illegal ganja.

A case has been registered with the number 243 under the 20(b)(ii)(c) NDPS Act and the three accused were court-forwarded.

Further investigation is on.

You might also like
State

Lady RI Caught Red-handed In Vigilance Net In Odisha

State

Fire Breaks Out In Odisha’s Bhadrak; Houses Gutted

State

Shocking! Broad Daylight Stabbing In Odisha’s Balasore

State

Mercury Dips In Odisha, Blanket Of Fog Engulfs Several Places

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.