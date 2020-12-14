Koraput: Sadar police has seized 208.3 kgs of illegal ganja which is worth more than Rs 20 lakhs in a raid on Monday in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha.

According to reports, the police arrested three people in connection with the case and seized one truck, three mobiles and Rs 3200 cash along with 208.3 kgs of illegal ganja.

A case has been registered with the number 243 under the 20(b)(ii)(c) NDPS Act and the three accused were court-forwarded.

Further investigation is on.