Koraput: Odisha police today apprehended seven persons and seized two quintal of ganja worth Rs 20 lakh from two cars in Koraput district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arakhita Reddy, Shankar Sahu, Kishore Behera, Sanyasi Khatua from Berhampur , Ashish Sriharia and Gopal Sriharia from Mania village under Similiguda police limits and Ajaya Jira, resident of Badajari village.

According to sources, Lamtaput, Machakund and Jalaput police conducted joint patrolling near Sagar village, when they stopped the two speedy vehicles and conducted a search operation.

During the search operation, the police found huge quantity of ganja in the car. The total weight of the contraband was found to be around 2 quintal worth 20 lakhs and nabbed seven persons involved in this connection and have seized the vehicle, said police