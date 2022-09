Koraput: As much as 200 kgs of ganja have been seized by the Machkund police near the Andhra-Odisha border.

According to reports, the ganja had been seized from the river shore of Badakichab in Koraput district.

However, during the seize, the two persons managed to flee from the spot.

The ganja was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh. The estimated worth of the seized contraband is over Rs 20 lakh.

Further details in this matter are awaited.