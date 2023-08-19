Ganja worth Rs. 2.5 lakh seized from couple’s car in Odisha
In a shocking incident, ganja has been seized from a car in which a couple was traveling in Nayagarh of Odisha on Saturday.
The police conducted a check at the Daspalla toll gate in Nayagarh district of Odisha. They seized the car and the ganja.
The seized ganja is said to be worth Rs 2.5 lakh at a weight of 50 kgs.
The police has detained the woman, while the husband has managed to escape, said reliable reports.
Detailed reports awaited in this matter.