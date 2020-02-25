Ganja worth Rs.10 lakh Seized In Odisha’s Gajapati

Ganja worth Rs.10 lakh Seized In Odisha’s Gajapati: 3 held

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 6

Mohana: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders, police seized a car and seized huge cache of ganja from the same by conducting a raid in Chudangapur village under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Kishore Parichha and Sanjib Parichha of Chudangapur and Manonita Mali of Rayagada district.

On Monday night when Police was patrolling in the Antaraba- chudangapur area the consignment was seized from a car.

The consignment was being transported from Chudangapur to Bhubaneswar.

