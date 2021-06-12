Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized from oxygen cylinder-laden truck in Odisha, 2 arrested

By WCE 1

Koraput: The Odisha police on Saturday seized ganja worth more than one crore and arrested two persons in this connection near Koraput Ghat.

Sources said, the contraband was illegally transported in a oxygen cylinder-laden truck from Odisha to Punjab.

On basis of reliable information, the Jeypore police intercepted the vehicle and conducted a raid. During the search they found 1,277 kg of Ganja from the oxygen cylinder-laden truck, whose worth is more than 1 crore. The police seized the truck, ganja and 2 mobiles.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection and have been court-forwarded today.

