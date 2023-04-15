Ganja worth Rs 1 crore found in potato laden truck in Ganjam

Berhampur: Ganja worth Rs 1 crore was found in a potato-laden truck that met an accident today in the Ganjam district of Odisha. Police seized 25 sacks of Ganja.

As per reports, a truck met an accident on the Palukhola road near Taptapani. After getting information Police went to the spot. During a search of the vehicle about one thousand kilograms of Ganja had been packed in 25 gunny bags. Also, 54 numbers of Potato gunny bags were recovered from the truck. So it is clear that along with Potatoes Ganja was being illegally transported in that truck.

Following the accident, the driver of the truck fled from the scene. Police seized the Ganja. Further investigation is underway.

