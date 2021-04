Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Crore Seized In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

Malkangiri: The Chitrakonda Police has seized ganja worth Rs 1.5 Crore from a packaging unit near Bandhamamudi in Malkangiri district of Odisha on April 8, 2021.

Acting under a tip-off, the police team raided the ganja packaging unit and seized 1,715 kgs of ganja packed in 57 plastic bags.

The cops also seized packaging machinery and materials during the raid.

Four persons are involved in this illegal activity.