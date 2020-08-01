Koraput: Police on Saturday seized huge quantity of ganja worth over Rs 5 lakhs in Odisha’s Koraput district and arrested three persons including a woman for smuggling the contraband .

The accused have been identified as Arvind Kumar (28) of Bihar, Komal Sonar (32) and Shilpi Acharee (38) of Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the trio, who were travelling in a car, near Patraput bridge under Jeypore Sadar police limits in the district this morning.

During the search, police recovered ganja ,packed with four gunny bags weighing over one quintal, from the vehicle. They were illegally transporting the ganja to West Bengal, police said.

Jeypore Sadar Police registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and started an investigation into the matter, an police official said.