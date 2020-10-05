ganja seized in odisha
Representational Image

Ganja Worth Half A Crore Seized From Odisha, 3 Peddlers Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Ganja amounting to almost seven quintals has been seized from Malkangiri district in Odisha today. According to reports, three persons have been arrested in this connection.

The contraband has been seized from Saraiguda village situated in Malkangiri district. The excise department got a tip-off and made this major seize.

Three drug peddlers have also been arrested in this connection and being questioned. The estimated value of the seized ganja is said to be around more than 50 lakh.

From preliminary investigation it has been found out that the ganja was being transported outside the state.

