Koraput: Huge quantity of ganja estimated to be worth around 85 lahh has been seized by the Koraput police in Odisha in the wee hours of night on Wednesday.

The Nandapur police seized contraband worth around 60 lakh from a speeding truck.

Similarly the Padua police seized ganja worth Rs 25 lakh from a pick-up van while patrolling on Wednesday night.