Ganja seized in bhubaneswar
Representational image

Ganja worth 80 lakhs seized in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The State Excise Department on Tuesday seized five quintals of ganja worth more than Rs 80 lakh in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.
According to sources, the cannabis was being transported in a vegetable lorry carrying brinjals and cabbage.

After being informed, the State Excise Department intercepted the vehicle while it was moving towards Bihar.

Related News

Body of youth found hanging, family seeks action claiming it…

Beware! You will have to pay hefty fine if you violate this…

Barsha Priyadarshini Files FIR Against Two Associates of…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case: Mother Of The Victim Files…

Later, they found the ganja hidden among vegetables in the lorry.

The vigilance sluths seized the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

 

You might also like
State

Yellow Warning! For 16 Districts Of Odisha For Next 5 Days, Heavy Rain Predicted

State

Body of youth found hanging, family seeks action claiming it murder in Odisha’…

State

Beware! You will have to pay hefty fine if you violate this rule from tomorrow

State

Barsha Priyadarshini Files FIR Against Two Associates of Anubhav Mohanty At Purighat…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7