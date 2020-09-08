Bhubaneswar: The State Excise Department on Tuesday seized five quintals of ganja worth more than Rs 80 lakh in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the cannabis was being transported in a vegetable lorry carrying brinjals and cabbage.

After being informed, the State Excise Department intercepted the vehicle while it was moving towards Bihar.

Later, they found the ganja hidden among vegetables in the lorry.

The vigilance sluths seized the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.