Ganja worth 80 lakh seized in Rayagada district of Odisha, 6 arrested

Rayagada: Odisha Police on Sunday seized 7.8 quintal ganja at Malidhepaguda village under Muniguda police station in Rayagada district and arrested six persons in this connection.

Report says, the police along with the team intercepted a vehicle at Malidhepaguda village and during search they seized cannabis worth Rs 80 lakh from the truck and arrested six persons.

A case has been registered in this matter. Besides, an investigation into the matter is also underway.