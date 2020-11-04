Ganja Worth 80 Lakh Seized in Odisha’s Koraput, Gun Seized

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: In a major crackdown, Odisha police seized over 800 kg ganja worth 80 lakh from a vehicle and one country pistol and two live bullets near Hanumal village under Machkund police limits in Koraput district.

A joint team of BSF and Machkund Police during patrolling intercepted a Bolero vehicle and during the search recovered the contraband weighing more than 800 kg , country pistol and two rounds of live bullet.

The vehicle was heading towards Chattisgarh from Malkangiri.

The driver and others managed to flee from the spot.

The Machkund police have started an investigation into the matter.

