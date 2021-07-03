Ganja worth 70 lakh seized in Odisha

Koraput: In a major drug haul, Odisha police on Saturday seized 7 quintals of contraband from Hatibari area of Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, Padua police intercepted a vehicle near Hatibari area and conducted a raid. During the raid, they seized 7 quintals of Ganja worth 70 lakhs and 2 vehicles.

The driver fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

The contraband was being illegally transported from Hatibari to Andhra-Pradesh in two different vehicles.

We will arrest the main accused soon, informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

