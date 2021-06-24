Ganja worth 7 lakh seized in Koraput of Odisha, One arrested

Koraput: Machkund Police arrested one ganja peddler and seized contraband worth about seven lakh rupees from him in Koraput district of Odisha on Thursday.

Reportedly, the arrested peddler belongs to Bihar.

The accused was illegally transporting ganja in a WagonR car from bordering areas of Andhra-Pradesh to Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Machkund police intercepted the vehicle and searched the vehicle. During the search, ganja worth seven lakh rupees was seized from his possession.

Besides,the police seized the vehicle bearing registration number OR-02-AG-0730 and also arrested the driver of the vehicle.

The arrested accused has been forwarded to the court, added reports.