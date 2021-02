Cuttack: The Flying squad of excise department has seized more than a quintal of Ganja from a car in Manguli square near Cuttack district of Odisha.

The estimated value of the Ganja is said to be more than Rs. 5 lakh.

The two detained persons have been identified as Mohan Mallick and Pradeep Kumar Barik.

The car has also been seized by the police.