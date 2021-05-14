Koraput: Busting a ganja smuggling racket, Lamtaput and Machkund police of Koraput seized a huge cache of cannabis in a jack-fruit laden truck and arrested two persons in this connection near Badel Chhak.

The arrested persons has been identified as Babu Singh and Rajinder Singh, a native of Rajasthan.

Acting on reliable information, the Lamtaput and Machkund police intercepted the vehicle and found 420 kg of ganja from the truck.

Later, the police seized the truck as well the ganja worth 40 lakhs and arrested both the persons.

The truck was enroute to Rajasthan via Chattisgarh from Lamtaput area, informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.