Jeypore: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade in Koraput district, the police seized 2173.2 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 40 Lakh and arrested four persons in this connection near Bayaguda last night.

Acting on reliable information, the Jeypore Sadar police reached the spot and found around 10 people were loading the ganja. All of them tried to flee from the spot.

However, the police managed to nab four of them and the rest fled from the scene.

Later, the police seized 2173.2 kg of cannabis worth 40 lakh, one truck, one Bolero, one Bolero pick-up, 40 packets of cattle feed each containing 50 kg, 4 mobile phones and 3 motorcycles.

Further raids are underway.