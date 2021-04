Gunupur: Ganja worth Rs. 40 lakh has been seized by the police from Kenduguda village under Gunupur block of Rayagada district in Odisha.

According to sources, 485 kgs ganja has been seized by Padmapur police. The police got a tip-off and conducted a raid.

The seize is said to be worth around Rs 40 lakh.

Further details are awaited. Probe is underway.