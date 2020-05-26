Bhubaneswar: Two Engineering students have been arrested and marijuana (ganja) worth four lakh has been seized from them in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports since the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, these kinds of illegal trade has increased to quite an extent. The ganja was being transported from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar say sources.

The police got a tip-off that ganja was being sold from a rented accommodation in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar and raided the premises today. They then seized marijuana worth four lakh.

The police have also arrested two persons involved in this racket. The arrested youths have been identified as engineering students.

Further investigation is on, for the source and the customers are being traced.