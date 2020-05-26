‘Ganja’ Worth 4 Lakh Seized In Bhubaneswar, 2 Engineering Students Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two Engineering students have been arrested and marijuana (ganja) worth four lakh has been seized from them in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports since the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, these kinds of illegal trade has increased to quite an extent. The ganja was being transported from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar say sources.

The police got a tip-off that ganja was being sold from a rented accommodation in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar and raided the premises today. They then seized marijuana worth four lakh.

The police have also arrested two persons involved in this racket. The arrested youths have been identified as engineering students.

Further investigation is on, for the source and the customers are being traced.

You might also like
State

Lovebirds marry at quarantine centre in Odisha

State

Zomato Begins Home Delivery Of Liquor In Odisha From Today

State

WATCH: Minor Boy Climbs Atop Transformer Pole, Escapes Unhurt

State

Public Protests For Lifting Containment Zones In Odisha’s Rourkela Turns Ugly,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.