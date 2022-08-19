Ganja Worth 3 Lakh Seized In Odisha, 2 Arrested

Cuttack: As much as 60 kilograms of ganja has been seized by the flying squad of the Excise Department in Cuttack district on Friday.

The estimated amount of the seized contraband is worth three lakh.

The Excise Department got a reliable tip-off and apprehended an expensive car with two ganja peddlers near Gopalpur square.

The ganja was being smuggled from Ganjam to West Bengal.

The Excise department has detained the two peddlers, seized the car and the contraband.

Further details awaited.