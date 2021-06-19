Ganja worth 25 lakh seized in Koraput, one arrested

Koraput: Machkund Police arrested one ganja peddler and seized contraband worth about Rs 25 lakh from him near Jalaput area on Saturday.

The accused person has been identified as Debashis Acharya, a resident of Jalaput village in Koraput district.

Reports said, Debasis was illegally transporting ganja in a pick-up van from bordering areas of Andhra-Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Machkund police intercepted the vehicle and searched the vehicle. During search, ganja worth 25 lakh was seized from his possession.

Besides, the ganja, the police also seized the pick-up van bearing registration number OD-18-H-7069 and also arrested the driver of the vehicle.