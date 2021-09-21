Ganja Worth 2 Lakh Seized In Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Yet again, and the traders have been caught red-handed.

As much as 55 kgs of ganja has been seized from a youth from Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar.

The value of the ganja is said to be more than 2 lakh. The alleged drug peddler has been identified as Madhavad Digal. He is said to be a resident of Kandhamal district in Odisha.

On Sunday, as much as 12 quintals ganja (dry cannabis) has been seized from near Kanisi area under Ganjam district in Odisha.

The contraband was allegedly seized while it was being smuggled from Rayagada to Khordha.

As many as seven drug peddlers were arrested, the identity of those arrested is yet to be ascertained.

The contraband was being transported with the help of two vehicles, both of which have been seized by the flying squad.

