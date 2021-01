Cuttack: Ganja has been seized yet again in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, 34 kgs of cannabis has been seized along with a car. One person has been arrested in this connection.

The ganja was allegedly being transported from Phulbani to Uttar Pradesh.

The estimated cost of the contraband is said to be over 2 lakh. The seize has been effected by the flying squad of the Excise Department.