Berhampur: At least 65kgs of ganja was seized from a Mahindra Bolero SUV in Ganjam District of Odisha, yesterday.

The incident took place in Jarou chowk under Soroda police limits of the district. The police have arrested two persons in connection to the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunil Mallick and Pramod Digal. Both of them are residents of Baliguda.

According to reports, the police was conducting regular checking of vehicles on the Baliguda- Berhampur route when they came across a suspicious vehicle. After searching properly the cops seized 65kgs of ganja from the vehicle.

The seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh rupees, said the police during a press meet. Further investigation in the case is underway.