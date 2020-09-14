Ganja Worth 2.5 Lakh Seized In Odisha’s Ganjam, 2 Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: At least 65kgs of ganja was seized from a Mahindra Bolero SUV in Ganjam District of Odisha, yesterday.

The incident took place in Jarou chowk under Soroda police limits of the district. The police have arrested two persons in connection to the case.

Related News

Friend’s Birthday Turns Fatal, Class 10 Student Loses…

Woman Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Odisha’s…

KISS Foundation Extends Helping Hand To Families Of Accident…

3 orphan, poor kids from Odisha’s Ganjam seek financial help

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunil Mallick and Pramod Digal. Both of them are residents of Baliguda.

According to reports, the police was conducting regular checking of vehicles on the Baliguda- Berhampur route when they came across a suspicious vehicle. After searching properly the cops seized 65kgs of ganja from the vehicle.

The seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh rupees, said the police during a press meet. Further investigation in the case is underway.

You might also like
State

Adulterated Ghee And Sauce Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Keep these 5 documents ready before filing income tax return, otherwise…

State

Bid To Save Mobile Turns Fatal, Engineer Loses Life In Odisha

State

Must know for debit, credit card holders; Follow these tips to avoid online fraud

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7