Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar Outskirts, One Held

Balipatna: The Cuttack Central Excise Department on Friday seized one quintal five kg of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh and Rs 42,000 cash from a shop at Padmapur under Balipatna police limits in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this connection.

According to sources, the cannabis has been transported from Kandhamal to Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Department reached the shop and during unloading they found ganja.

Later, the excise department arrested one person in this connection.

Yesterday, 13.5 quintals of ganja was seized from a vegetable truck in Bengaluru, the police said the consignment is most likely linked to Odisha.