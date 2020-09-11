Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar Outskirts, One Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balipatna: The Cuttack Central Excise Department on Friday seized one quintal five kg of ganja worth Rs 11 lakh and Rs 42,000 cash from a shop at Padmapur under Balipatna police limits in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this connection.

According to sources, the cannabis has been transported from Kandhamal to Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV…

Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In…

BJD Odisha Issues Whip To MPs To Be Present In Rajya Sabha

Highest Ever Single Day Spike! 3996 Covid Positives In…

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise Department reached the shop and during unloading they found ganja.

Later, the excise department arrested one person in this connection.

Yesterday, 13.5 quintals of ganja was seized from a vegetable truck in Bengaluru, the  police said the consignment is most likely linked to Odisha.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV MD And Victim’s…

State

Death Toll In Odisha Crosses 600 Mark, 4 Succumb In Bhubaneswar

State

Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In Odisha

State

BJD Odisha Issues Whip To MPs To Be Present In Rajya Sabha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7