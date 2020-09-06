Rourkela: Railway SP Trinath Kumar Patel has reportedly suspended Rourkela GRP constables and driver who were arrested on charges of transporting ganja in the DSP’s official vehicle recently.

Patel suspended the accused driver Purna Chandra Patra and Constable Ashrit Pradhan from their jobs.

As per reports, Patra took Jharsuguda Railway DSP Ramakanat Sahu to his official residence for lunch on August 29. The duo travelled in the DSP’s official vehicle. However, Patra left for Sambalpur with the vehicle to fetch the consignment without informing the DSP.

Rengali Police on being tipped, intercepted Patra on the Biju Expressway while he was returning from Sambalpur and seized 21 kg of cannabis along with the DSP’s official vehicle, following which the driver was arrested.

On being interrogated, Purna Chandra disclosed about the involvement of APR Constable Ashrit Pradhan as the mastermind of the ganja smuggling. He also said that Ashrit had instructed him to transport the contraband from a trader in Sambalpur to a destination point which is yet to be known.

Based on Patra’s inputs, Rengali Police arrested Ashrit from Jharsuguda on August 30.

Taking a serious note of the involvement of the the GRP Constable and driver in the illegal smuggling of the ganja, the Railway SP dismissed them from their duties.

Presently, the two accused are confined in the Sambalpur Circle Jail.