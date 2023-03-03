Ganja smuggled with wedding cards in Odisha, 6 arrested

Angul: Ganja smugglers in Odisha seem to be finding new ways to hoodwink the police with each passing day.

On Friday, Ganja was found being smuggled on the pretext of distribution of wedding invitation cards in Angul district of Odisha.

The ganja has been seized and the icident has been reported from Jarpada Munda Sahi in Angul district of Odisha.

A much as 60 kgs ganja has been seized from the bag containing invitation cards.

In another incident in the same district, 48 kgs ganja has been seized in a raid in Handapa area. As many as six ganja smugglers have been held.