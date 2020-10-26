Ganja Seized In Daringbadi; Two Arrested

Ganja Seized In Daringbadi; Two Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Daringbadi: Two persons were arrested by Daringbadi Police from Kirikuti village in Odisha’s Kandhamal district after seizing 48 kgs of ganja from their possession yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Ulash Chandra Mallick and Mithun Digal.

Cops arrested them while they were standing beside the road waiting for a vehicle to transport the ganja, which was packed in a plastic sack.

Police filed a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and forwarded them to the court.

