Ganja Seized From Vehicle With Odisha Police Escort Sticker, Beacon; 3 Arrested

Malkangiri: The district police today arrested three persons while they were smuggling Ganja in a four-wheeler with an Odisha Police escort sticker on the windshield and a blue beacon on the top of the vehicle.

According to reports, a team of cops intercepted the SUV near Nakamamudi Chha in Balimela area of the district suspecting something fishy and inspected the vehicle, and seized around one quintal of ganja. They also arrested three accused from the spot and identified them as Raju Khalifa, Rajeev Kumar, and Ashok Kumar.

Police, during interrogation, came to know that the contraband was being smuggled from Chitrakonda of the district to Bihar.

The market value of the seized Ganja is expected to be around Rs 15 lakh, said sources.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused have been forwarded to the court after their interrogation, added the sources.