Ganja seized from police vehicle in Odisha’s Sambalpur, driver held

Sambalpur: At least 21 kg of Ganja was seized from a Police vehicle in Sambalpur district of Odisha today. The driver of the vehicle has been held.

As per reports, a Constable of Jharsuguda GRP was held today after Rengali Police intercepted the vehicle at Ramapada Chhak. Upon search, around 21 kg of ganja was seized from the police van.

The accused has been identified as Purnachandra Patra. He is working as a driver in Jharsuguda GRP. The vehicle has been seized.

A NDPS case has been lodged in this connection and further investigation is underway to ascertain where he was shifting the contraband and from when he has been involved with smuggling of ganja.

Coincidentally, earlier today three persons including Mudulipada Police Station ASI and two home guards were arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from the Ganja smugglers.

