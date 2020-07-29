Cuttack: The officials of Excise Department have seized 32 kgs of ganja during a patrolling in Nirgundi area of Cuttack district and arrested two persons who were smuggling the contraband in a vehicle with an army sticker pasted on it.

On basis of reliable information, the team of excise officials intercepted a car with two occupants in it and seized this huge cache of cannabis which was about to be smuggled into West Bengal from Nayagarh district of Odisha.

However, the accused have denied committing the offense and claimed that the charges on them about the drug smuggling is false.

The officials are investigating into the matter to find out the whether the vehicle actually belongs to any army officer or the accused used a sticker to save themselves from police patrolling.