ganja cultivation destroyed in odisha

Ganja Plants Worth More Than 10 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Gajapati

By WCE 6
Mohana: The Excise Department and the Mohana Police destroyed ganja cultivation worth more than Rs. 10 crore in Bama village of Juba panchayat in Gajapati district of Odisha.
A joint team of Excise department, Revenue department and forest officials raided the village and cut down and torched ganja plants spread a sprawling 52 Acres of land.
The estimated worth of the destroyed cannabis cultivation was worth more than Rs. 10.40 crore, said the police.
Notably, Excise department and police has destroyed a massive ganja cultivation of worth more than Rs. 50 crore in just one week.
You might also like
State

Double Murder In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Over Land Dispute

State

Remarkable Decrease In Covid Deaths In Odisha

State

518 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,18,307

State

MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Expelled From Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.