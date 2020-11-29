Ganja Plants Worth More Than 10 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Gajapati

Mohana: The Excise Department and the Mohana Police destroyed ganja cultivation worth more than Rs. 10 crore in Bama village of Juba panchayat in Gajapati district of Odisha.

A joint team of Excise department, Revenue department and forest officials raided the village and cut down and torched ganja plants spread a sprawling 52 Acres of land.

The estimated worth of the destroyed cannabis cultivation was worth more than Rs. 10.40 crore, said the police.

Notably, Excise department and police has destroyed a massive ganja cultivation of worth more than Rs. 50 crore in just one week.