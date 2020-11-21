Gajapati: The Excise Department and Udayagiri police on Saturday destroyed illegal ganja plantation worth about Rs. 10.26 crore in Bimanapura village of Mohana area here.

Sources said, the Udayagiri police and excise department conducted a joint raid under the supervision of Superintendent of police (SP) of Gajapati Tapan Kumar Patnaik in the village and destroyed the ganja cultivation spread over 51 acres of forest land.

The police torched around 1.26 Lakh Ganja plants in this raid. The destroyed cannabis plants are estimated to be worth 10.26 crore.