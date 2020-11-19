Baliguda: A joint team of Baliguda police and Excise department officials destroyed a sprawling 175 acres of illegal ganja plantation in a raid.

The raid took place in Sindiri, Nilipada and Temangi villages under the Baliguda Police limits of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

As per reports, the police torched more than one lakh twenty five thousand ganja plants in the raid.

The ganja plantation was estimated to be worth around 17.5 Crore, said the police.

The raid was conducted by the Police and Excise department officials in the presence of Baliguda SDPO Manas Ranjan Barick.