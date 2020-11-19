ganja destroyed in kalahandi

Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baliguda: A joint team of Baliguda police and Excise department officials destroyed a sprawling 175 acres of illegal ganja plantation in a raid. 

The raid took place in Sindiri, Nilipada and Temangi villages under the Baliguda Police limits of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

As per reports, the police torched more than one lakh twenty five thousand ganja plants in the raid.

ganja destroyed in kalahandi
Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

The ganja plantation was estimated to be worth around 17.5 Crore, said the police.

The raid was conducted by the Police and Excise department officials in the presence of Baliguda SDPO Manas Ranjan Barick.

You might also like
State

Watch: Odisha Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail & Slapped Rs 15,000 Fine

State

Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

State

Odisha’s Sundergarh Sees Remarkable Increase In Covid Deaths

State

868 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,11,788

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.