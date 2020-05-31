Baliguda: Ganja peddlers have invented a new technique to smuggle the banned substance. Today, a jackfruit laden pick up van was seized by the police of Tumudibandha.

According to reports there was almost 73 kgs of ganja that was being transported. The incident has been reported Khariar area under Tumudibandha police limits in Kandhamal.

A Tata Magic (pick-up van) bearing registration number CG-04-MM-0674 and a bike has been seized. Four people have been arrested in this regard. The police had received a tip-off realing to the fact the ganja is regularly being transported from Baliguda to Kahrial.

The persons who have been arrested belong to Baliguda and Kharial. They are: Najinga Mallik, Pitara Digal, Vaidya Bag and Jay Bag.

It is noteworthy that with every passing day new techniques of marijuana transport are being invented during this pandemic outbreak. A few days back, brown sugar worth 3 lakh had been seized from the mouth of a fish in Jaleswar area of Balasore district.