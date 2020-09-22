Malkangiri: A ganja laden car caught fire on the road near MV-17 Village of Malakangiri district in Odisha. The fire was doused by the Fire Department later on.

According to reports, nobody was injured in the fire accident as the car was found to be empty during rescue operations.

Locals said, the car suddenly caught fire while it was still moving, this shocked them, they added.

The locals immediately informed the Fire department who reached the spot without delay and doused the flame. Reportedly, the car driver and the owner had fled the scene.

The car was completely damaged due to the fire and some contraband like substances was found in the car. The police reached the spot and suspect that, the owner and the driver of the car were trying to smuggle the illegal contraband.

An investigation has been launched in this matter.