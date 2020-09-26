Koraput: The Lamtapur police yesterday seized a huge cache of ganja during their patrolling at night. The police got a tip-off and intercepted a jeep and seized the ganja.

Sources say that it was raining and dark at the time of the seize hence the driver and helper escaped from the spot.

The police said that the estimated cost of seized contraband will be around 60 lakh. They added that a manhunt has been launched in this regard and the ganja link shall be traced soon.