Gania Additional Tehsildar arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 13k

Nayagarh: The Odisha vigilance on Friday arrested Additional Tehsildar of Gania in Nayagarh district while demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant.

The tainted Additional Tehsildar identified as Banmali Parida.

Acting on the complaint, the officials of anti-corruption wing swooped in the Tehsildar’s office and arrested him.

Sources say, complainant had approached Parida to release his seized sand laden Hyva truck, for which the former demanded Rs 13,000 as bribe. He had collected the first installment Rs 10,000 on July 24, 2023.

The man alerted the vigilance who hatched a plan to catch Parida red-handed while taking the balance bribe amount. Then they conducted a sudden raid and caught him red-handed.

The bribe money has been recovered from Parida and seized. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.19/2023 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Addl. Tahasildar Parida.